COVID-19 vaccination India phase 3 for everyone above 18 years from May 1: Where, when and how to register

COVID-19 vaccine registration: On May 1, India would be entering the third phase of its coronavirus vaccination programme, under which all people aged above 18 years would be eligible to get themselves vaccinated. Currently, the second phase is ongoing in which people above 45 years of age can get themselves immunised. The vaccination drive has become all the more important keeping in mind the fact that India has been reporting over 3 lakh new COVID-19 cases for the past two days. However, before being able to receive the vaccination, users would need to register themselves for the same.

The registrations for all people above the age of 18 years are set to begin on April 28 to set the ball rolling. The government categorically mentions, “Only self registration and advance appointments for people between 18 and 45 years of age. No walks in allowed.”

Registering for COVID-19 vaccine online

Upon the beginning of the registration process for the third phase of vaccination drive, the users would need to head to either the CoWIN website or the Aarogya Setu app for registration. Currently, two vaccines are being administered – Bharat Biotech manufactured indigenous Covaxin and Oxford-AstraZeneca’s Covishield which is being manufactured in India by Serum Institute of India (SII). Accordingly, users can check the vaccination centres close to them and register. Here is the step by step guide.

Registering on CoWIN platform

On the CoWIN website, head to the option to register/sign in yourself. Key in your mobile number and then click on the tab to get OTP. Once you receive the OTP message, enter it on the website and click on verify. You will then be taken to the page for registration for vaccination. Here, enter all the requisite details, including your name, gender, year of birth and photo ID proof, and then click on register. Once you have been registered, you would get the option of scheduling an appointment. Click on the option of schedule indicated next to the name of the registered person. You would then need to put in your pin code, so that all centres in the pin code area are shown to you. Then, select the centre, the date as well as the time and click on confirm. Your registration for the vaccination would have been successfully completed.

Through one login, up to four members can be added. Moreover, rescheduling the appointment is also easy, and the steps for that are similar to those of scheduling.

Registering using Aarogya Setu

On the Aarogya Setu app home screen, there will be a CoWIN tab. Click on this tab. In this tab, click on vaccination registration, and then enter your phone number, and then key in the OTP, and verify. From here, you would be redirected to the page for registration for vaccination, following which the steps are the same as followed on the CoWIN platform.

Each beneficiary would have to receive two shots of the vaccine. While the second dose of Covaxin needs to be taken between 28 to 42 days of the first dose, the second dose of Covishield would need to be taken between 28 to 56 days of the first dose.