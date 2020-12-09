Covid-19 pandemic is amplifying the adoption of new technology: Adam Paclt, CEO, IceWarp

Adam Paclt, CEO, IceWarp

Remember a few months ago, when most companies opposed remote working? Not anymore. Work-from-home and remote working is the new normal; the pandemic has given rise to widespread usage of collaboration tools. Solutions such as team video conference, team chat, one-on-one video chat, file sharing, documents sharing, and remote assistance have become lifelines for companies and are being driven by cloud-driven infrastructure. Prague, Czech Republic-based software firm IceWarp has helped numerous Indian companies sail through this crisis with its secure team collaboration and email solutions. Adam Paclt, CEO, IceWarp, speaks with Sudhir Chowdhary about the company’s current focus and investment plans for India. Excerpts:

What are the key focus areas for IceWarp today?

Worldwide the focus and traction is to move our on-premises customers to cloud and also focusing on non-IceWarp customers to be moved to IceWarp. Currently, we are present across 50 countries; the US, Germany, Czech Republic, Australia are important geographies for us with around 50 million paid users and 50,000 customers worldwide. We will be coming up with more local datacentres in different regions to comply with the regulatory and GDPR compliances.

Among the upcoming markets, the focus is on India and Middle East. In fact, India is at the centre stage in terms of business. We are working in various domains with various companies— SMEs, MSMEs and large enterprises. We have Amul, IDFC Bank, Fedbank, PMC Bank, SBI, Alkem Laboratories, Akumentis Healthcare, Thyrocare, Regaliz Medicare and many more big brands as our customers. In a span of five years, we have garnered a modest number of small, medium and enterprise-level businesses that are witnessing how we have transformed the concept of how their teams share information online and collaborate internally and externally. For us, the top revenue drivers are BFSI, pharmaceutical, healthcare, manufacturing and BPOs. Globally, we have generated revenue of $450 million out of which approximately 8% is India’s contribution.

The pandemic has forced economies to become more digital. How do you look at this as an opportunity?

In the past few months, there has been a sea change in how the businesses operate. In order to survive the current onslaught, they are changing or rather adapting their business models to adjust to the new normal. Companies are looking for digital tools and solutions that can be used remotely anywhere, anytime on their choice of device. They need collaborative tools wherein the true digital transformation would happen.

Seamless collaboration within teams or the external world is necessary to bring in the digital experience, especially in the current scenario in a pandemic and post pandemic world. We see this as a great opportunity in terms of generating more business and hitting the revenues, and yes, there has been a progressive development of the platforms or the software that are being used. The core focus is to enable the end-customers to accomplish their jobs from a single window.

What are your investment plans for India?

We have modelled a multi-million investment for India. We will be investing $2.5 million in the local market and further investing another $1.5 million in the data centres. With these investments, we will be scaling our cloud infrastructure to cater to the huge demand from the Indian market.

How to you plan to capitalise on the current scenario?

The current scenario has opened up newer avenues with demand increasing for collaboration tools. Today, everyone is virtually attending webinars, meetings, collaborating on-the-go with multiple devices. All this has further fuelled growth for players like us. Since we are able to provide both private cloud offering and hybrid cloud offering, most companies select us for collaborative tools/solutions.