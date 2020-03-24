COVID-19 outbreak: Reliance Jio, BSNL and Vodafone-Idea ‘Work From Home’ data plans explained

Teething problems are also being faced by employees having no wifi broadband internet connection which is forcing them to fall back upon their mobile data.

The lockdown imposed by the governments have shut offices and forced employees to work from home to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus. However, barring some companies which promoted work from home as a regular feature, all the companies were caught unawares by the virus which huddled them to close their offices and shift to work from home culture.

Teething problems are also being faced by employees having no wifi broadband internet connection which is forcing them to fall back upon their mobile data. Stepping up the supply to support work from home, telecom giants including Reliance Jio, Vodafone-Idea have increased per day internet data in existing plans and some have also have devised a separate work from home plan. BSNL and ACT Fibernet had also announced special internet offers in the wake of the Coronavirus lockdown across the country.

Tapping the data starved market in the wake of the Work from home shift, Reliance Jio has launched the new pack of Rs 251 which provided 2GB data per day for a period of 51 days. The data-only plan has been cleverly marketed and advertised as the Work from home plan by the company to attract more and more users.

No call and message facilities have been provided with this pack as this is the data only recharge plan. Moreover the company has also doubled the amount of data in its four prepaid plans in view of the need of the users. The prepaid plans of Rs 11, Rs 21, Rs 51 and Rs 101 will provide double the data the company earlier used to provide.

In a similar fashion, Vodafone-Idea has also started giving double the data in its new prepaid plans. For a recharge of Rs 249, the users will get 3GB sata everyday for a period of 2 days. In its Rs 399 and Rs 599 variants, the company will provide the same amount of data for a period of 56 and 84 days respectively.

BSNL’s special plan has been offered keeping in mind the users which have a landline connection. Users can avail free internet facility up to a limit of 5 GB. AVT Fibernet has also, in a bid to help the users, provided free internet at a speed of 300mbps to all its customers until March 31. On March 31, the nationwide lockdown may get lifted.