Covid-19: Microsoft makes jab mandatory for employees entering US offices, delays full reopening to Oct 4

Microsoft will require employees in the US to furnish proof of vaccination to enter the office premises from September onwards, the tech giant has announced. However, the company will grant special accommodation for employees with medical conditions or protected reasons that prevents them from getting jabbed. The company, which was to fully reopen its office from September, has pushed it to “no earlier than October 4th”.

In a statement shared with The Verge, Microsoft said: “…we continue to closely track new developments and adapt our plans as this situation evolves, keeping employee health and safety top of mind.”

“Starting in September, we’ll also require proof of vaccination for all employees, vendors, and any guests entering Microsoft buildings in the US…”

The company also said its decision to move the opening date was based on consultations with health and data experts.

However, the decision has been put in place for employees of the company’s US workforce only. It is yet to announce plans for offices in other countries, but said it will “…continue to review the situation on a local basis in each region/country/state where we work and will adjust dates and policies as needed”.

The Verge reported that Microsoft would allow members of staff who are caregivers to immunosuppressed people or have children too young for the vaccine to work from home until January.

The US tech giant’s decision comes on the back of Covid-19 cases spiralling in the country as the fast-spreading Delta variant wreaks havoc. The US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention was recently forced into a course correction, recommending indoor masking for even those who have been vaccinated.

Among other big tech companies, Facebook has made it mandatory for all its US employees to wear masks while in office. It has also asked employees to get vaccinated before returning to offices, with the tentative reopening date set for October. Google also requires employees to get vaccinated before returning to work. The company has postponed its planned reopening to October 18.