Covid-19 lockdown: Crowd control via eye in the sky

After the big cities, law enforcement agencies in Maharashtra and Assam are making judicious use of drone technology to enforce lockdown throughout their respective cities and mitigate the spread of Covid-19. Police forces in Sangli (Maharashtra) and Guwahati, Assam have deployed drones, provided by homegrown unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) maker ideaForge, for surveillance of public spaces.

The drones provide real-time intelligence to the command and control centre, local patrol vans and ground forces. In case any anomalies are observed, the vans or ground forces are immediately dispatched to the incident sites and citizens are urged to follow lockdown orders and maintain social distancing. The drones also reduce response times which is particularly useful in times like these. They are also proving to be beneficial in preventing theft and unlawful activities.

A senior policeman from Sangli said, “These drones are helping us monitor public spaces and building terraces more effectively. We are also able to optimise resource deployment in areas which are not covered by CCTV cameras and those with narrow bylanes. Drones also help us in ensuring that there is ample social distancing between the crowds queuing up in front of pharmacies and grocery stores.”

Similarly, an official from Assam Police mentioned, “We are flying the drones twice in the morning and twice in the evening. We fly for a radius of 2-3 km which covers most of the hotspots. So, we are taking a lot less time and manpower to conduct surveillance operations, not to mention that the drones are helping us ensure the safety of our personnel. Regular drone surveillance is also acting as a strong deterrent against irregular movement.”

ideaForge CEO, Ankit Mehta said, “Our drones are force multipliers as they enable authorities to cover a larger area with the same manpower. We are committed to saving lives and are glad that our drones are empowering authorities to drive the message of social distancing.”