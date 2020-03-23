COVID-19: Jio removes service charges on basic JioFiber broadband, offers double data to all existing subscribers

RIL provides broadband and mobility services under Jio. (Photo credit: Reuters)

Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) on Monday announced that it was stepping up its support to India’s fight against coronavirus through a number of initiatives including enabling users’ access to world-class and dependable internet services. RIL provides broadband and mobility services under Jio. “Jio is ensuring that its mobility services are up and running at all times with the deployment of essential teams on rotation round the clock across the country,” RIL said in a statement.

While on the broadband side, Jio is removing service charges on basic JioFiber broadband connectivity (10Mbps) and offering double data to all existing subscribers, on the mobile side, it will provide double data plus more non-Jio voice calling minutes across its 4G data add-on vouchers.

Reliance Jio currently offers six broadband internet plans, starting at Rs 699 for the Bronze tier going all the way to Rs 8,499 for a Titanium subscription. While a Bronze Reliance JioFiber internet plan offers monthly 150GB data at up to 100Mbps speed, the Titanium subscription plan gives you 500GB data at up to 1Gbps speed. A good thing about all Reliance JioFiber broadband internet plans is that the telco offers a free set top box across the board. Reliance Jio also offers monthly, quarterly, semi-annual, and annual JioFiber plans going as high as Rs 1,01,988 for the Titanium subscription.

“To ensure that everyone stays connected while at home, Jio will provide basic JioFiber broadband connectivity (10Mbps), wherever it is geographically feasible, without any service charges, for this period,” RIL said. The telco will also provide home gateway routers with a ‘minimum’ refundable deposit, it said. All existing JioFiber subscribers will meanwhile get access to double data across all plans at no extra cost.

Jio will provide double-data across its 4G data add-on vouchers. It will also bundle non-Jio voice calling minutes in these vouchers at no additional cost, to meet the increased need of these services. As its ongoing commitment,

Jio is also updating all its existing 4G data vouchers “to meet the increased need of these services.” Jio’s Rs 11, Rs 21, Rs 51 and Rs 101 vouchers will now offer 800MB, 2GB, 6GB and 12 GB data, plus 75, 200, 500 and 1,000 offnet minutes of outgoing talktime.