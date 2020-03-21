Covid-19: Jio offers more data, BSNL offers free broadband

With Maharashtra now announcing a complete shutdown of offices, apart from those involved with providing essential services, and more states likely to join in, data consumption is bound to rise.

Reliance Jio has upgraded its 4G data vouchers, which offer double the data and more offnet minutes to its consumers, in anticipation of rise in data consumption at a time when people are increasingly working from home. Four vouchers of Rs 11, Rs 21, Rs 51 and Rs 101 denominations will now offer 800MB, 2GB, 6GB and 12 GB data, respectively, which is double of what was being offered earlier. These vouchers also bundle voice calls to non-Jio numbers and offer 75, 200, 500 and 1000 minutes, respectively, of outgoing talktime to any non-Jio network across the country.

“Through these voucher upgrades Jio is extending help to the users and ensuring that Indians have access to uninterrupted, abundant and affordable data to meet their current connectivity needs,” the company said.

The Covid-19 outbreak has led to shutdown of offices, schools and colleges across India, as a result of which people are using more data at home for their work or recreational requirements. Jio finds it too early to assess how much the usage has gone up by, since the work from home and lockdowns announced is recent. However, sources claim that there is a surge seen in customers buying more top-up vouchers in the last few days, since state governments started announcing restrictions on people’s movements.

With Maharashtra now announcing a complete shutdown of offices, apart from those involved with providing essential services, and more states likely to join in, data consumption is bound to rise. According to some reports OTT (over-the-top) platforms have seen a 20-25% surge in viewerships in the last few days with more people staying indoors.

BSNL too announced that the company will provide free broadband for one month to all consumers who have BSNL landline and do not have any broadband. The state-owned telco said that it has made whole process of subscribing to broadband paperless and customers need not come to customer service centre to avail the services. Vivek Banzal, director CFA, BSNL board, said, “Bharatfibre and BharatAirfibre broadband services are being rolled out across the country, offering OTT content bundled with the broadband service. Corporates can also avail BSNL VPN services for secure data network service for their employees operating from home”.