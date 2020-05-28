OnePlus postpones OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 India sales indefinitely

OnePlus had originally launched the OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 8 for global markets — including India — on April 14.

OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 8 India availability has been postponed indefinitely, OnePlus announced on Tuesday. OnePlus was supposed to start selling “made in India” OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 8 phones in the country from May 29. OnePlus relies on the Oppo factory in Greater Noida for manufacturing but production was temporarily halted last week after nine employees tested positive for coronavirus. This is why OnePlus had to reschedule the date for OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 8 open sales in India.

“Although we were looking to have 29th May as our open sales date for the OnePlus 8 Series 5G, due to unforeseen circumstances, our production was temporarily halted last week and has altered our sales plan. Because of this, we had to reschedule our date for open sales in India. But we’re happy to let you know that production is already back up and running,” Vikas Agarwal, who is general manager, OnePlus India said in a blog post.

OnePlus will put up limited quantities of the OnePlus 8 on sale on May 29 (12PM onwards) though, both online as well as offline — Amazon India, OnePlus’ own online store, and from across select retail stores.

“The new sales schedule for the full OnePlus 8 Series5G lineup – The OnePlus 8 5G and the OnePlus 8 Pro 5G will be out soon,” Vikas added.

Amazon and OnePlus stores have been accepting orders for the OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 8 for sometime now. Those who have pre-ordered will be able to purchase the devices “as and when stocks are available.”

This is not the first time OnePlus has had to alter proceedings “specifically” for India for the OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 8. Remember, OnePlus had originally launched the OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 8 for global markets — including India — on April 14 but India pricing and availability weren’t announced owing to India’s coronavirus lockdown. India prices were separately announced on April 19 and availability details were revealed a month later, on May 14. It’s been a long wait for potential OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 8 buyers in India but again, this is something nobody really saw coming. Good thing is, as and when OnePlus does start selling these devices here, their prices will be more affordable than anywhere else in the world.

Also Read OnePlus Z is real hints OnePlus CEO Pete Lau; affordable flagship coming soon to India