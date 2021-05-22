COVID-19: Here’s what Satya Nadella has to say about ‘hybrid work paradox’ and how Microsoft plans to deal with it

However, he added that the physical spaces will continue to have their significance in Covid-19 era also but their use will need to be re-imagined.

Even as the Covid-19 pandemic uncertainty remains, what post-Covid work-life scenario will look like is on the mind of most employees and their employers. Latest to voice opinion on the issue is Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella who detailed in a blog post published on Friday how his company was planning to operate once the Coronavirus pandemic was over admitting how the “hybrid work paradox” was here to stay.

Maintaining that each organisation will have to adopt a separate approach in tune with its operational needs, Nadella said that as per Microsoft’s research most employees want more flexible remote work options even after the pandemic is over. However, he added that most employees are also not in favour of fully work-from-home mode and would want more in-person collaboration. Maintaining the fine balance between the two will therefore be key to success.

Outlining three major steps his company is contemplating for a smooth transition post Covid, Nadella said that the first major task being is to detach most Microsoft employees from its corporate network and take an internet-first approach in its operations. The Microsoft CEO added that the internet first approach will not only protect the employees from exposure to the virus but also will bring consistency in their work from home and office.

The second step would be asking all employees working from remote locations to run a test on their internet network and ensure that their network is 100 percent secure, Nadella added. The third crucial step for the company would be to ensure that every electronic device used by its employees for company operations are 100 percent secure and for this the company is planning to roll out a company-wide Microsoft Defender for Endpoint, Nadella concluded.

Lastly on the use of office space and company’s physical properties, Nadella said that the company would not be solely relying on a shared physical location to interact with its employees. However, he added that the physical spaces will continue to have their significance in Covid-19 era also but their use will need to be re-imagined.