COVID-19: Government website will now help find hospital beds, plasma, medical oxygen and more

As the second wave of COVID-19 has been wreaking havoc in India, many people are left helpless with no bed availability, oxygen or plasma for treatment. Many have taken to social media, seeking help from people around for any update as they struggle to find medical resources for their family members and other loved ones. After almost a month of people looking for various information on finding hospital beds, oxygen cylinders as well as medicines, the government has come up with a platform that will allow users to find important leads.

The process will be done via crowdsourced information. According to a tweet by the Indian government, the services can be availed through the covid resource dashboard of MyGov India website. The website- https://self4society.mygov.in/covid-resources has been developed in partnership with Sprinklr.

The official Twitter handle of MyGov India read, “We are here to help! Get the latest crowdsourced information on #beds, #oxygen, #plasma and more available at https://self4society.mygov.in/covid-resources…This is a crowdsourced effort; do verify and share feedback.”.

It is to note that the information provided by this website will be based on real time updates by individuals who are stepping forth to share any reliable knowledge. Therefore, the government has advised users to verify the information first. If there is any problem with the information or it turns out to be false, the government urged users to inform and send their feedback to MyGov.

In other news, WhatsApp chatbot MyGov Corona Helpdesk now also lets you find nearest COVID-19 vaccination centres. The chatbot is available on the number +91 9013151515 and is accessible on both mobile and desktop.