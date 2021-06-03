COVID-19: Apple said to be planning three-day weekly ‘work from office’ for most employees, suggests leaked Tim Cook memo

Reportedly, Cook, who heads one of the world's biggest and most innovative tech companies, has almost finalised the company's plan to come back to normal.

As the vaccination tally in the United States rises to close to 50 percent, the tech companies in the US are readying their plans to call back employees to office. Yes, you heard it right. As per a Bloomberg report, Apple CEO Tim Cook is one of the few top business heads to have initiated plans to bring back work and employees to offices after close to one and a half years of Covid-19 pandemic. Reportedly, Cook, who heads one of the world’s biggest and most innovative tech companies, has almost finalised the company’s plan to come back to normal.

As per the company’s plans, most employees of the company will need to report to office at least three days a week which are likely to be Monday, Tuesday and Thursday. While detailing the company’s plans in a leaked memo, Cook said that despite a long list of achievements the company has been able to accomplish during the past year, there had been something very essential missing. He further said that the video conferencing may have reduced the physical distance but there are things which cannot be replicated. The company therefore will allow its employees to work from home on Wednesdays and Fridays if they wish to.

The letter also clarified that there might be teams and a set of employees who might need to come to office for even 4-5 days a week according to the company’s needs. Cook also informed the company employees that the policy will be working in a pilot phase and the company will be re-evaluating the policy next year in 2022. In addition, Cook went further and said that the company is also considering offering a 2-week Work from Home to the employees in a year to help them spend more time with family, visit places among others.