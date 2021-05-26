COVID-19: Aarogya Setu app to show Blue Ticks, Blue Shield status for individuals who are vaccinated

New feature in Aarogya Setu app

Users will now get Blue Ticks and Blue Shields on their Aarogya Setu app account on getting fully vaccinated. The new feature in the ‘Government of India’ contact tracing app was announced yesterday. The new ticks and shield will show up once the user has taken both the doses.

Aarogya Setu app was launched to track infected people, to show if the person has come from a containment zone, an area with a high infection rate to let the third party get an idea of the person’s health or chances of falling ill and spreading the infection. The green status on the app was a mandatory requirement for boarding a flight and entering several other public places. Beneficiaries were also able to book vaccination appointments on the app in conjecture with the CoWIN platform.

“Now your Vaccination Status can be updated on Aarogya Setu. Get yourself vaccinated – Get the Double Blue Ticks and Get the Blue Shield.” reads the tweet.

The double Blue Ticks and Blue Shield will appear under the Your Status tab on the home screen.

The app can also be utilized to download the soft copy of the vaccination certificate that comes with reference ID and beneficiary ID. The certificate can also be accessed through the CoWIN app, DigiLocker, Umang app etc. The certificate will contain personal details like name, date of birth, beneficiary reference ID, photo, vaccine name, hospital name, date, and other details.