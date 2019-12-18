Counting on cloud: AI, cloud solutions hold key for Genesys

Tony Bates, CEO, Genesys Global

Genesys Global, a leading player in omnichannel customer experience and contact centre solutions, is aiming to evolve into a data and Artificial Intelligence (AI) centric company in India. The company’s growth strategy is centred on a move to cloud wherever possible, both in terms of R&D and technology deployment for customers.

Tony Bates, CEO, Genesys Global, who was recently in Chennai, says innovations will be developed and delivered from the cloud, with a key focus being to seamlessly transition all customers to the cloud. “We recognise that call centres cannot go down on any day, it’s the first line of defense for any company. Leveraging technology, we aim to provide customers with the agility and innovations that they need and transition them to the cloud. The company’s focus for the next five years will be cloud and AI technologies that can enable more seamless orchestration for our customers,” he says.

Bates claims Genesys is positioned at the high end of the market, can give the best cloud product in the market and has a global footprint. “So, our five-year plan is to deliver more AI, cloud technology and seamless orchestration, and make it easier for our customers to move to the cloud,” he says.

Genesys is creating cloud-based solutions that leverage AI and machine learning technologies to drive better customer experiences. The key in today’s fast-moving business environment is agility, and it believes this can be enabled through the use of cloud technology. “We are championing the move of contact centre businesses from on-premises to cloud, a shift that will go a long way in businesses becoming agile in a cost-effective manner,” he says.

A cloud-enabled BPO gains a competitive advantage because it allows a firm to set up and build its business very quickly while simultaneously providing access to technologies that they would not have access to in traditional deployments. “We leverage AI and machine learning to accurately predict the type of engagement that works best for each customer, driving higher quality engagements and customer experiences. Our job is not just to give our 11,000 customers serving billions of consumers (telcos, banks and large tech and retailers) mission critical services but also the agility and innovation that they need and transition them, as they undertake digital transformation.”

India is set for massive acceleration from basic digital transformation—to a more personalised and business-centric approach—to customer engagement. The evolution of traditional call centres will be to have every consumer feel like she is an individual and this will be through the delivery of highly personalised experiences. “We believe that in India, the future belongs to conversational AI and efficient workforce engagement management (WEM),” says Bates.

Genesys recognises the growth potential of India and will continue investing in growing the presence in the country. Genesys India is currently growing rapidly year-on-year, and this growth is expected to increase with BPOs being ripe for digital transformation. “On the talent front, we have ongoing collaborations with local universities, and hire talents among fresh graduates every year. The pace of hiring has increased over the past three years, during which we have grown our headcount by more than four times”, he says.

The company has grown the channel partners by 400% in the last 18 months. “We’ve moved from large enterprise to commercial mid-market. We have added large partners like NTT and Orange Business; niche partners like Accenture, NEC and others like CS Infocomm and Smart Connect,” he says. According to him, Genesys has been very successful with some of the marquee brands and is at an inflection point with both its products and where the industry is going. “We have been successful with the largest banks, retail, financial service sector and large enterprises has been our core bread and butter,” he says.