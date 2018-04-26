Couldn’t switch to new Gmail? Here’s how you can do it in three easy steps

Gmail rollout is happening incrementally, which means that some users might get the update ahead of others

Google has begun rolling out the new Gmail for everyone. This is the biggest makeover that Google’s venerable email service is getting since the year 2004 when it was introduced. The new Gmail comes with features such as Confidential Mode, Snooze Notifications, Smart Reply, and more. The Calendar, Keep, and Tasks widgets have been distinctly moved to the right where you can access them easily.

The new Gmail rollout is happening incrementally, which means that some users might get the update ahead of others. Some users may not see the changes yet on their Gmail profiles. However, there is a way to switch to the new Gmail for the web that does not require you waiting for the automatic rollout. Here’s how you can upgrade your Gmail:

Step 1 – Open Gmail on your PC, or on a tablet or mobile phone as the desktop version.

Step 2 – Click on the cogwheel denoting Settings on the top right corner of your Gmail Inbox screen.

Step 3 – You will see ‘Try New Gmail’ option on the top. Click on it.

Your Gmail will now be refreshed with the new welcome page and other new features. Gmail will ask you to choose the view that you’d like to remain using in Gmail – Default, Comfortable, and Compact. Also, if the new Gmail looks too white to you, you can always change the theme the way it was done in the old Gmail.

The new features such as smart replies, nudges, offline mode, and security risk warning are available. However, we could not find the Confidential Mode option in our version of Gmail – possibly hinting at an impending rollout.

Moreover, alongside the web version of Gmail, the Android app is also receiving two new features called ‘Snooze’ and ‘Mark unread from here’. The snooze feature has been long-awaited by the users that allows them to stop receiving notifications alerts for emails. This feature is also rolling out for the web version of Gmail. The Mark unread from here feature will allow the users to assign a few emails unread after they have read a few others in a thread. This feature has been available for the web version of Gmail. Both the features are expected to roll out gradually for all the users.