Couldn’t buy Poco F1 online? Don’t worry, Xiaomi announces smartphone’s offline sales across India

Xiaomi Poco F1 comes with a dual camera setup

While Xiaomi Poco F1 is available to buy on discount and cashback offers under the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale, the company has now announced that the smartphone will go on sale across offline platforms via Mi Home stores in the country. The Poco F1 offline sale via Mi Home store will begin on October 13 across India, followed by the open sale across Mi Preferred partner additionally from October 17.

The Poco F1 was launched earlier this year as a rival to the OnePlus 6 and comes with flagship specifications such as the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, dual cameras, and a full-HD notch display. The offline availability of the Poco F1 is expected to expand the reach of the new sub-brand beyond the online marketplaces. Ever since its launch, the Poco F1 has received “commendable response” from the customers.

As for the pricing, the Poco F1 starts at Rs 20,999 for the base variant and the price goes up till Rs 29,999 for the special Kevlar Armoured Edition. However, Xiaomi charges a little premium on the products in the offline segment. The company has said that the Poco F1 will be offline available at an “aggressive pricing”, however, the exact pricing information is not available.

The Poco F1 comes with a 6.18-inch full-HD+ display with a 19:9 aspect ratio and notch. It runs MIUI 9 based on Android 8.1 Oreo. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor coupled with 6GB or 8GB of RAM. There are three storage options on the smartphone – 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB – with support for expandable storage. For photography, the Poco F1 comes with a dual camera setup comprising of a 12-megapixel sensor and a 5-megapixel sensor. For selfies, there is a 20-megapixel camera integrated with AI-enabled face scanning. The smartphone is backed by a 4000mAh battery under the hood.