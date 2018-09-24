Couldn’t book Mi LED Smart TV in sale? Xiaomi announces offline availability at over 500 stores in India

Mi TV to be available via Mi Preferred Partner stores in India

Xiaomi started off as an online exclusive brand in India bringing the flash sale model into the mainstream. The company later realised to expand its business outside the Internet realm so as to reach more consumers who still prefer offline shopping. It has sold popular smartphones in the offline market via Mi Home Stores and preferred partner shops and stores. Xiaomi will now sell its Mi LED Smart TVs offline via more channels as they have seen “tremendous success”, selling over half a million units in six months.

Although the Mi LED TVs have been available via Mi Home Stores, the company is now looking to proliferate into markets by going beyond its own stores. Xiaomi said that Mi LED Smart TVs can be purchased at over 500 preferred partner stores across nine cities – New Delhi, Bangalore, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Indore, Patna, Pune, Mumbai, and Maddur. Besides, the company announced that the offline availability will be further expanded to the preferred partner stores in the cities other than the ones mentioned above.

This means that the buyers who have had a hard time booking the Mi LED Smart TV online can go to the nearest Mi preferred partner store, as well as Mi Home, to buy one. There is, of course, a little premium that needs to be paid above and over the price of the TV models. Xaomi has launched three Mi TV models in India so far – Mi LED TV 4 55-inch, Mi LED TV 4A 43-inch, and Mi LED TV 4A 32-inch. The first one costs Rs 44,999, the second is priced at Rs 22,999, and the third model will set you back by Rs 13,999.

All three models have been available in the flash sales that have recurred since the launch day. However, Xiaomi later announced that the Mi TV 4A models – 43-inch and 32-inch – will go on open sales, which means they will be available to buy all the time. The Xiaomi Mi TV 4 55-inch, however, is still highly demanded and runs out of stock within seconds of the start of the sale. The offline availability will bring respite to the buyers planning to buy the 55-inch model.