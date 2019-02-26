Corporate perks? Your office may get 5G services sooner than your phone

By: | Published: February 26, 2019 4:24 PM

Early fifth-generation services are first being tailored to corporations, according to Thaddeus Arroyo, head of AT&T Inc.’s unit dedicated to business customers

5G is already being piloted at several offices in select cities (Source: Reuters)

Samsung Electronics Co. and Huawei Technologies Co. may have unveiled 5G smartphones for consumers in the past week, but carriers expect business clients to lead the way in generating revenue from the latest wireless technology.

Early fifth-generation services are first being tailored to corporations, according to Thaddeus Arroyo, head of AT&T Inc.’s unit dedicated to business customers. Companies are demanding faster speeds in order to connect things from machines in factories to cars and entire hospitals, he added.

To read more on 5G and the conflict between the U.S. and Europe, click here

“5G will generate revenue in the enterprise first for AT&T,” Arroyo said Monday at Bloomberg’s CEO Forum event, part of MWC Barcelona, the industry’s biggest trade show. “Services have already launched in the U.S.”

While private consumers using smartphones generated most of the wireless data in 2015, that ratio will flip in favour of companies in 2025, said Helmut Reisinger, the head of French carrier Orange SA’s enterprise unit. Carriers can help companies capture, organize and secure that data, he said.

“The enterprise segment will be where 5G can fulfil its promise,” Reisinger said in a separate panel at the CEO Forum.

Phone Companies Decide They Can’t Face 5G Spending Burden Alone

In Australia, mining, oil and gas and logistics companies are looking to deploy technologies including 5G in their operations, Andrew Penn, the chief executive officer of Telstra Corp., said during the same panel conversation.

Carriers have been busy building a foundation for 5G applications, which will show “meaningful revenue” in 2020 and 2021, said Roger Entner, an analyst at Recon Analytics LLC.

Meanwhile, it will be “a few years” before a significant mass of regular consumers get their hands on devices running 5G and foldable screens, according to Forrester analyst Thomas Husson.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. TECHNOLOGY
  4. Corporate perks? Your office may get 5G services sooner than your phone
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
VANDE BHARAT EXPRESS
Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
India Story: Glass Half Full
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition