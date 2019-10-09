Corporate culture: Ready to take the digital leap?

Accelerating digital customer experiences through culture and innovation, both has been at our core, says Saif Ahmad, president and chief operating officer, Xavient Digital

At a time when the majority of the technology firms are focusing on the digital transformation opportunity, Xavient Digital stands out in the crowd with its unique business strategy. A provider of next-gen digital solutions and software services, Xavient Digital—powered by TELUS International, reckons that it is equally important to unlock the full potential of employees in order to drive sustainable results and success for the businesses.

Xavient Digital designs, builds and delivers digital solutions that encompass customer experience, digital transformation, IT lifecycle, advisory and digital consulting, risk management, and back-office support. Some of the top disruptive brands across telecom, fast-growing tech, BFSI, and retail industries partner with it to drive significant opex efficiencies to re-invest in business innovation, says Saif Ahmad, president and chief operating officer, Xavient Digital.

“Team member engagement and workplace diversity is transforming globally. As more organisations adapt to this change, business leaders in India are on the lookout for the best opportunities to nurture a customer-first corporate culture. Accelerating digital customer experiences through culture and innovation, both has been at our core,” says Ahmad.

Gallup, a global analytics and advisory firm, reports that engaged employees develop better customer relationships that result in a 20% increase in top-line growth. The idea of companies investing in employees and showing that they care is equally as important for organisations from a business perspective as it is for team members from a learning and development perspective. This exchange of knowledge and service, training and development, exposure and loyalty; is extremely important to unlock the full potential of employees, he says.

In addition to team member development and benefits, an established community-giving philosophy and programme enables employees to take part in something bigger than themselve. In June 2018, as a global team, Xavient Digital embarked on a journey to reduce paper and plastic use by 10%. The company is set to surpass the target by an astounding 36%, using 1,147,710 fewer pages of paper than the year prior, even while the global family continued to grow.

Also, Xavient Digital conducts its annual volunteer event, TELUS Days of Giving, to drive positive social outcomes in the areas of health, education, and the environment by harnessing the power of technology. Over the years, the company has been associated with several NGOs such as SETU and Akhil Bhartiya Netrahin Sangh and has helped over 6,500 underprivileged children with their educational and nutrition needs. This year, Xavient Digital is partnering with Lakshyam for their annual CSR initiative in which over 500 team members will paint the classroom walls, doors, and furniture that will touch the lives of more than 1,300 local families, along with the teachers and staff members of the school.