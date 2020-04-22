Coronavirus: WHO, WhatsApp join hands to launch new sticker pack called “Together At Home”

The new sticker packs are available on both iOS and Android platforms across the world.

Coronavirus lockdown: As the lockdown proceeds, people’s dependence on messaging apps like WhatsApp is increasing more than ever to remain connected with each other. People have also been looking for creative and interesting ways to make this virtual connection an entertaining one and this where Stickers come in. Stickers are quickly becoming the most popular ways for people to chat on WhatsApp. According to a WhatsApp press release, billions of stickers are sent through WhatsApp every day.

Keeping this growing popularity in mind, the Facebook-run messaging app has joined hands with the World Health Organization (WHO) to create a new Sticker pack called “Together At Home”. According to the press release, this pack has been designed to reflect a lot of moments and emotions that people are going through in the current situation, but have been created to ensure that they can be used to express emotions even once the world overcomes the coronavirus pandemic.

The stickers, which are now available in as many as nine local languages, are intended to celebrate the heroes wearing white coats who are fighting the war for us in the hospitals, to give air high five to friends in this time of social distancing, embracing the new workstations at home or to catch up on Yoga. The new sticker packs are available on both iOS and Android platforms across the world.

The press release further said that these stickers can be funny which break through the language and age barriers and are educational and universal.

The pack includes stickers which creatively remind users to take necessary precautions during the pandemic, like washing hands, maintaining social distance, and exercise. They are also a way to provide comfort to those loved ones who might be stuck away from home and might be scared.

The pack is available in Arabic, French, Italian, Russian, Portuguese, German, Turkish, Indonesian and Spanish local languages, which will be automatically detected with the help of the country code before the phone number used to login to WhatsApp.