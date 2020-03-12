Coronavirus Scare: Twitter makes work from home mandatory for all employees

Twitter has also mandated work from home for its 5,000 employees

Coronavirus Outbreak: The novel Cornovirus has been wreaking havoc across countries and has left many people scared. With positive cases on a rise, major companies are asking their employees to work from home only. Amid the outspread, Twitter has also mandated work from home for its 5,000 employees, IANS reported. The company had earlier said that it was encouraging employees to work from home only. According to Vice President-People at Twitter Jennifer Christie, it is the company’s priority to ensure the safety and health of its employees. The report mentioned that for Twitter, it is their responsibility that they support the vulnerable communities and healthcare providers who have the maximum exposure to Coronavirus.

The report citing Christie mentioned that the company wants to push the safety and it has asked all the employees globally to stay at home and work. While the company know it is a big step but according to Christie the time is also unprecedented. Moreover, the employees that work on an hourly or contractual basis, who might not be able to perform their tasks from home, the company will pay them their labour cost. This will cover their standard working hours. Twitter is also giving instructions to employees for work from home as well as restrictions on travel.

In some parts, Google has also asked its employees to work from home. Not just Google, but companies like Amazon, Microsoft, Apple and Facebook have also been strongly recommending their employees to stay back and work, especially in northern parts of the United States as the number of positive cases increases significantly in Washington. Meanwhile, there have been more than 4,600 deaths across countries due to Coronavirus. The COVID-19 outbreak has been termed pandemic by the World Health Organization (WHO). However, it can be controlled by the right measure, WHO chief added.