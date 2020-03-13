Coronavirus scare: Samsung will disinfect your Galaxy phone for free in some markets

Samsung is said to be making use of UV-C light to disinfect users’ Galaxy phones. Image Credits: Reuters

Samsung has launched a new ‘Galaxy Sanitizing Service’ in select markets to disinfect users’ Galaxy phones for free, according to a new report (via SamMobile). The service, that comes in the wake of the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak around the world, is currently said to be available in 19 countries. While India is still not in that list, Samsung is said to be looking to expand to more markets soon – to include India as well. Users will also be able to get their Galaxy Watch and Galaxy Buds disinfected under Samsung’s Galaxy Sanitizing Service.

Samsung is said to be making use of UV-C light to disinfect users’ Galaxy phones, smartwatches and wireless earbuds instead of using any chemicals that may otherwise damage these devices – the oleophobic coating in the case of its Galaxy phones, for instance.

All latest high-end Samsung Galaxy phones support IP68 adding some degree of water resistance to these devices which means it is okay to wipe them clean with a damp, lint-free cloth. The Galaxy Watch is also 5ATM-certified. But not all Samsung Galaxy phones (and wireless earbuds) have that luxury. And even if your Samsung device does support some degree of water-resistance, it is not advised to clean it at home – at least by Samsung.

Under Samsung’s Galaxy Sanitizing Service, users will need to visit an official Samsung Service Center and/or Samsung Experience Store to get their device disinfected. The service is said to be available in Argentina, Chile, Croatia, Denmark, Finland, Japan, Republic of Korea, Malaysia, New Zealand, Norway, Pakistan, Peru, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, United States, Ukraine, and Vietnam currently. Samsung is expected to bring it to more markets including Australia, Austria, Canada, Czechia, France, Greece, Hong Kong, Hungary, India, Indonesia, Israel, Italy, Jordan, Kazakhastan, Latvia, Mexico, Netherlands, Panama, Philippines, Romania, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, and the United Kingdom in the days to come.

Samsung isn’t the only tech brand in the world to ‘encourage’ disinfecting your gadgets in lieu of the novel coronavirus scare. Apple has also recently updated its ‘How to clean your Apple products’ website letting Mac, iPad, iPhone, and iPod users know it is okay to clean their devices with disinfectant wipes.