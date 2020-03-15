Coronavirus scare in space! Here’s how NASA will protect International Space Station fom COVID-19

NASA is also ensuring that it adheres to all the recommendations that the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has made for controlling infection.

The novel Coronavirus, that has affected lakhs of people around the globe, now has the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) worried about the health of its astronauts. NASA is working on many tactics that would ensure the health of its astronauts so that they do not infect the International Space Station, said a report by Space.com. The process of how to make sure that to minimise the impact for space station is still under evaluation, the report said. While the government and health agencies have been asking people to quarantine themselves, NASA anyway does this procedure for its people. Astronauts have been taking measures similar to quarantine, staying in a secluded closed quarter, so that they can sustain in space.

With the COVID-19 outbreak, NASA along with its international partners are mandating a two week quarantine before its astronauts leave for the space. It is essential for the spacefarers that they do not incubate any illness after they enter the organisation’s orbiting lab, the report said. NASA is sending its astronaut Chris Cassidy along with Russian cosmonauts Ivan Vagner and Anatoly Ivanishin in space on April 9. According to the association, the quarantine procedure is termed as “health stabilization” and it is done because living in microgravity has an ability to impact the immune system of astronauts.

Apart from this, NASA is also ensuring that it adheres to all the recommendations that the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has made for controlling infection and combating the novel Coronavirus. The procedure encompasses social distancing, cleaning surfaces, maintaining hand hygiene and limiting the contact within teams if anyone is falling sick. Further changes to the health-stabilization plan are still under review. The report added that the Russian space agency has said that increasing the time for quarantine could be one change and is holding discussions on the same with NASA.