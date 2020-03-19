Coronavirus scare: Facebook, Microsoft, Twitter, Google join hands to curb spread of COVID-19 fake news

The companies have issued a joint statement that has speaks of their coordinated efforts against Covid-19.

As the Covid-19 pandemic has pushed the world into a desperate time, the world leaders, especially the ones who have a fair chunk of contribution towards shaping the lifestyle of people throughout the world have been working on desperate measures. Giants of the global economy have stepped in to help the humans amid the rage of Coronavirus and tech giants are not far behind either. Tech companies based in the United States such as Facebook, Google, Twitter, Microsoft, Reddit have launched a joint effort to curb the menace of fake news surrounding the Covid-19 pandemic. Google-owned YouTube and Microsoft-owned LinkedIn have also joined the battle against Coronavirus misinformation.

The companies have issued a joint statement that has speaks of their coordinated efforts against Covid-19. The joint statement further said that the companies have launched their joint efforts to enable millions of people to stay connected and also work in unison in efforts combating fraud and misinformation about the Coronavirus. The statement further said the companies are stepping up the numbers of authoritative content on their platforms that helps in sharing critical updates on the Covid-19 coordinating with global health agencies. The group of companies have called on other companies as well to join them in efforts to keep communities healthy and safe.

Along with the combined efforts with other giants, Mark Zuckerberg-founded Facebook has pledged $1 million to its partners working in the international fact-checking network against the misinformation on the Coronavirus. The Facebook will grant the money which will consist of flash grants of up to $50,000, as per the Poynter Institute which has been working on the #CoronaVirusFacts Alliance across 45 countries in the world.

Additionally, Facebook has promised $100 million to help as many as 30,000 small companies in 30 countries to cope up with the economic wrath of the Coronavirus. Facebook’s Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg informed the development on her Facebook page and said that after listening to the concerns of the small businesses, the company has decided to help in the form of the cash grants and ad credits. She said that Facebook has heard it loud and clear that only financial support can keep the lights on at these small companies and enable them to pay for the people who can’t come for work amid the Coronavirus scare.