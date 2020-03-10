Coronavirus scare: Apple now says it is ok to clean your iPhone with disinfectant wipes

The advisory comes in the wake of the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak around the world. (Reuters)

Apple has silently updated its ‘How to clean your Apple products’ website letting Mac, iPad, iPhone, and iPod users know it is okay to clean their devices with disinfectant wipes. The advisory comes in the wake of the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak around the world.

“Using a 70 percent isopropyl alcohol wipe or Clorox Disinfecting Wipes, you may gently wipe the hard, nonporous surfaces of your Apple product, such as the display, keyboard, or other exterior surfaces,” Apple says. At the same time, it advises users against using bleach and avoiding getting moisture in any opening. “Don’t submerge your Apple product in any cleaning agents. Don’t use on fabric or leather surfaces,” Apple adds.

Apple has historically advised against using any sort of cleaning agents other than water on its products. This is because some substances can have a negative impact on the oleophobic coating that Apple applies on its touchscreens. But desperate times call for desperate measures. Health and safety of iPhone users has taken priority which is why Apple is going out of its way to ensure its devices don’t add fuel to the coronavirus fire – studies have shown your mobile phone devices may be dirtier than a toilet seat.

All latest iPhones support IP67 or IP68 adding some degree of water resistance to these devices which means it is safe to wipe them clean with a damp, lint-free cloth. The updated guidelines, that now allow for more traditional cleaning products, couldn’t have come at a more relevant time. And once you’re done, make sure to properly sanitize your hands as well.