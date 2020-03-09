Coronavirus prevention: Here is how you can make your smartphone virus free

It is advised to turn off cellphones before the cleaning procedure.

According to a study by the World Economic Forum, mobile phone screens can behave like a portable petri dish. Therefore, it is advised to disinfect your mobile device screen at least two times a day. The report says that the coronavirus (COVID-19) is likely to be present on a smooth glass surface until 9 days. In such a scenario, considering almost everyone uses cell phones throughout the day, disinfecting screens is of much importance. We have laid down some ways to disinfect mobile phones.

How to make mobile phone screens clean:

The phone screens can be cleaned by using a small amount of soapy water or a cleaner solution that is made for screens.

There are some heavy chemicals that can help make screens germ-free but they are capable of damaging the chemical coating which is already there. This chemical coating is used by manufacturers to protect the touchscreen from fingerprints.

Apply a mixture of rubbing alcohol and water. While using this, it is important to ensure that alcohol concentration is not more than 50 per cent. Else it may risk in screen damages.

UV light can also be used to kill the germs. It is an effective solution but costly.

There are mobile cleaning wipes readily available which can also help disinfect mobile phones.

Another basic exercise that can be followed is to ensure that hands are clean and sanitised before using phones or keeping phones in an area that allows less exposure to germs.

While big brands like Samsung and Apple are not really in favour of using chemicals for screens as they have the potential for damages, times like these need some disinfecting solutions. While cleaning, it is to note, that one should use optical fibre cloth for cleaning. Also, it is advised to turn off cellphones before the cleaning procedure.