Coronavirus outbreak: Xiaomi to donate lakhs of N95 masks to Karnataka, Punjab and Delhi govt, protective suits to AIIMS

Popular smartphone and smart TV brand Xiaomi on Monday announced that it will donate lakhs of N95 masks to Karnataka, Punjab and Delhi government, and hazardous materials suits to a few government hospitals like AIIMS and St. Johns in the wake of the novel coronavirus outbreak. Xiaomi India head Manu Kumar Jain said, in an open letter to Mi fans, partners and colleagues, that as a responsible company, committed to our nation, it was working with all government authorities to donate protective masks and suits starting this week. Xiaomi also urged all brands to support the cause.

“We have imported lakhs of N95 masks and protective suits to India. We are working with all government authorities to donate these. Lakhs of N95 masks will be donated across state governments such as Karnataka, Punjab and Delhi government, government hospitals and state police starting this week. We will also be donating hazmat suits to doctors across a few government hospitals like AIIMS, St. Johns,” Manu Jain said in the open letter.

The Xiaomi India head also outlined how the company was going about doing business in India in these challenging times – the precautions that it has been taking to curb the spread of COVID-19 across its employees, customers, stores, and partners. Xiaomi India has implemented work from home for employees in offices and put checks on business travels and external meetings.

All Mi Home stores are now available on ‘delivery on call’ so customers don’t need to personally visit a Xiaomi store to buy a product while all its authorized service centers are ensuring that there are not more than 4 customers at any given time through an online token system. All Xiaomi staff has been instructed to wear masks at all times and keep their hands sanitized for walk-in customers. Xiaomi says it is also maintaining the highest standards of caution and hygiene in operational warehouses and manufacturing plants.

Xiaomi has already canceled all upcoming on-ground launch events in India to reduce exposure risk in wake of the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. Xiaomi will not hold any offline launch events in the country through March. The company would have another update regarding future launches by the end of the month.