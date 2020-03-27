Coronavirus Outbreak: Reliance Jio releases a symptoms checker to assess risk of getting infected

Reliance Jio informed about the checker in a tweet. (Image: Reuters)

Coronavirus Pandemic: While the coronavirus threat looms all over the world, people are panicking and trying to get tested for coronavirus. The governmental infrastructure in India is not yet equipped to allow everyone to get tested. In an attempt to aid the government, Reliance Jio has stepped in and developed a symptom checker for the presence of coronavirus.

Tweeting about this, Reliance Jio told the users that they could check whether they have symptoms of coronavirus or not, followed by the link to the checker.

Here’s a simple way to check the symptoms.

Click on the link to begin your self-test: https://t.co/4tvmT8oGaw Stay Safe. Stay Connected. Stay Productive. #COVID19 #CoronaHaaregaIndiaJeetega #JioTogether #JioSymptomChecker pic.twitter.com/U9C6BMzNF9 — Reliance Jio (@reliancejio) March 25, 2020

Upon opening the checker, users will first be asked to choose the person whose symptoms they are checking. The given options are yourself, parent, spouse, child or someone else. The checker then asks for the gender of the person who is being checked. The checker then asks for the age group, which is divided in four categories – less than 12 years, 12 to 50 years, 51-60 years and above 60 years. The checker then asked about any health conditions that the individual suffers from, like asthma, chronic lung disease (COPD), diabetes, any heart diseases, if the patient is pregnant, or none of the options given.

The individual is then asked if they have been to any of the listed countries in the recent past, including destinations like China, Italy, Spain, Iran, Europe, Middle East or Southeast Asia. The options also include country not listed or none of the above.

The checker next asks if the test taker or any of his family members recently travelled in public transport within India and came in contact with a person suffering from cough, cold, fever or shortness of breath or come in contact with a confirmed patient of COVID-19 within the last 14 days. It also proceeds to ask if the taker suffers from any of the symptoms of COVID-19.

The results page then shows whether the person is at high risk or low risk of being infected with COVID-19. However, it also adds a disclaimer that the test is based on the present available information about the disease and in case someone feels unwell, they should consult a doctor.