Coronavirus outbreak: Reliance Jio offering 102GB 4G data for Rs 251 under new ‘Work From Home’ plan

Work from Home is the talk of the town amid the increasing rage of the Coronavirus but the pandemic has also given the opportunity to internet providers to make merry of the needs of the people. A lot of industries now function principally on the internet and hence the market players, especially the mobile services companies have a role to play in it. Banking on the opportunity that has arisen from the Covid-19 crisis, Reliance Jio has introduced a recharge pack dedicated for people looking for extra high-speed data while working from home. The Mukesh Ambani-owned company has rightly named the recharge pack as ‘Work from Home’ pack.

Jio’s ‘Work from Home’ pack will be available for users at Rs 251 and will offer 2GB 4G data/day for a period of 51 days. However, there’s one catch in the plan. The Rs 251 plan will not offer calling or SMS benefits, otherwise available in almost all the other plans. The promised 2GB 4G data for 51 days will be superadded on the standard packs.

It is worth noticing that Reliance Jio had this Rs 251 plan before as well. Reliance Jio had introduced this plan last year when Indian cricketing season was with the name ‘Cricket Season Pack.’

It is Jio’s second attempt to help people work in the midst of coronavirus scare from home. The firm updated its 4G data recharges earlier this week to provide more data and call minutes for non-Jio networks. The Rs 11 recharge will now provide 800 MB of storage, doubling the amount of data from 400 MB, as well as 75 IUC minutes with this upgrade. The Rs 21 and Rs 51 recharges will also include 2 GB and 6 GB of data, doubling from previous data offerings of 1 GB and 3 GB data, respectively. Both these recharge plans will give 200 minutes and 500 minutes of non-Jio voice call minute respectively.

There’s also a Rs 101 4G data plan pack that will provide 12 GB of data along with 1,000 call minutes. All these Jio 4G data packs including ‘ Work From Home’ pack are top-up packs and will work only till the time Jio’s standard plans are operational.