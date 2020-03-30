Coronavirus outbreak: OnePlus must move forward, says Pete Lau, OnePlus 8 coming soon

An exact–or even a tentative–launch window has not been announced just yet. (Photo credit: winfuture.de)

OnePlus won’t let the coronavirus outbreak spoil its upcoming product launch, well almost. OnePlus co-founder and CEO Pete Lau has taken to Twitter to confirm that “soon we’ll bring you the products we’ve worked so hard to develop.” An exact–or even a tentative–launch window has not been announced just yet, even as OnePlus keeps a close eye on ongoing developments, but it is time to move forward, Lau wrote on Twitter. OnePlus is rumoured to launch its new products that should include the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro on April 15.

“I know many of you are looking forward to the coming OnePlus launch. This is something more than 2,000 people at OnePlus have been working on for over a year, so naturally we want to share it with everyone,” Lau said adding that OnePlus has already pushed back the launch date three times “out of concern for the current situation.”

OnePlus isn’t the only brand canceling its product launches in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. Even before COVID-19 was declared a pandemic by the WHO, many tech brands had already called off their upcoming on-ground events, instead choosing to go online to make their announcements. As things started to get worse, brands started canceling their launch events altogether. Canceling a launch event is just the tip of the iceberg. The novel coronavirus outbreak has brought manufacturing to a halt. More and more stores are being closed – in countries like India which is under a lockdown to curb the spread of the virus, even online stores are permitted to sell and deliver only the key essentials.

Bottomline is, it’s not the best time to launch a new product, especially a new smartphone. Even the next iPhone, which is expected to go all 5G, is said to be delayed by months.

Even though OnePlus says it has delayed the launch of its next products several times, it is the only tech company in the world right now to come up and literally say that the show must go on. Hopefully, it will announce a launch date soon as well.

OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 — all the leaked specs

Its next products, very likely the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro, are all over the internet meanwhile with new leaks coming in almost daily. There’s also a OnePlus 8 Lite in development, apparently, but that seems to have been delayed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The OnePlus 8 Pro is said to come with a 6.78-inch QHD+ Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz high refresh rate and Qualcomm’s latest and greatest Snapdragon 865 processor paired with up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB storage under the hood. It is said to come with two 48MP cameras, plus an 8MP camera and another 5MP camera – that’s four cameras on the back. More precisely, the OnePlus 8 Pro will reportedly have a 48MP main (Sony IMX689), 48MP (IMX586) ultra-wide with 120-degree field-of-view, 8MP telephoto for 3X optical zoom camera, and another 5MP colour filter. On the front, it is said to come with a 16MP camera. The OnePlus 8 Pro is further said to come with a 4,510mAh battery with 30W fast charging. The OnePlus 8 Pro is also said to support wireless reverse charging.

The OnePlus 8 is meanwhile said to come with a smaller 6.55-inch 1080p+ Super AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It’s said to come with three cameras on the back – a 48MP main, 16MP and another 2MP camera. On the front, it is said to come with the same 16MP camera. The OnePlus 8 is further said to come with a 4,300mAh battery with 30W fast charging support – although this one may not get wireless charging or reverse wireless. The OnePlus 8 is also said to skip out on any IP rating. The processor inside will be the same as the OnePlus 8 Pro.

The OnePlus 8 is said to come in Interstellar Glow, Glacial Green, and Onyx Black colours.