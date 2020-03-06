Coronavirus outbreak: Now LinkedIn recommends job interviews virtually or postpone indefinitely

LinkedIn has said that the health of everyone is its top priority.

Coronavirus outbreak: Job seekers, pay attention! Now LinkedIn recommends job seekers to take job interviews virtually or postpone it indefinitely. The very famous networking platform among job seekers and employers LinkedIn has brought in operational changes to combat the threat of the globally spreading Coronavirus. The Microsoft-owned platform has notified the candidates about the plans to provide an option to conduct their interviews virtually or postpone indefinitely till the cases of Coronavirus start subsiding, reported The Verge quoting a company email sent to an applicant from LinkedIn’s staff team.

LinkedIn has said that the health of everyone is its top priority and keeping in mind the higher rates of transmission of Coronavirus in public places, it has given options to all candidates who were scheduled to come onsite either complete their interview virtually via the BlueJeans video conference or wait for the rescheduled interview after the threat of Coronavirus ceases. The firm has assured all the candidates that their candidature will not be affected irrespective of their choice to either go-ahead for the online interview or cancel the pre-scheduled interview.

LinkedIn is yet to comment on the amendment in its interviewing policies but The Verge has reported citing a spokesman of the company of the other measures LinkedIn is carrying out to counter the potential pandemic Coronavirus. The spokesman has reiterated the company’s policy of prioritising its employees’ health and said that the company is implementing guidelines from global health experts. LinkedIn has recommended its employees in the San Francisco Bay area to work from home till March 31. The spokesman revealed further that the company has asked the employees to avert all non-essential business travel as well as taken a decision to stop participating in any external events in March and April.

Coronavirus infections have killed more than 3,300 people globally while more than 97,00 confirmed cases have been found in the world. The virus which was renamed as Covid-19 by the WHO has killed 12 people until now in the United States.