Coronavirus outbreak: Location of food, night shelters now available on Google Maps

So far, the locations of such shelters can be accessed for 30 cities.

Coronavirus pandemic: As the lives of people across villages, towns and cities have been disrupted due to the COVID-19 outbreak, with livelihood and transportation being severely hit, many labourers who shifted from villages to town in search of better lives started walking back to their homes. Considering their plight, Google has included a new feature in Maps, Search as well as Google Assistant to indicate the food shelters and night shelters across India.

In a statement, the tech giant said that it is working with the Centre as well as state governments to mark the locations of these shelters. So far, the locations of such shelters can be accessed through Maps, Assistant and Search across 30 cities, using the keywords “food shelter in <city name>’ or ‘night shelter in <city name>’, the statement read. The tech giant also said that these queries will also soon be available in Hindi. Efforts to bring these queries to other Indian languages is also on, it said.

The company also said that it will soon incorporate a quick access shortcut under the search bar or pins to easily locate food and night shelters on Maps for convenience of the users.

Talking about the feature Google India Senior Program Manager Anal Ghosh saod that the company is making a concerted efforts to bring solutions that can aid people during this pandemic. This initiative is a step to ensure that anyone in who is in has access to food and shelter. Since many of the people in need might not have access to smartphones or mobiles, Ghosh said that they will take the help of volunteers, NGOs and traffic authorities to disseminate this information.

During the pandemic, Google has taken several steps on its end to ensure that people are well aware about the disease and have the necessary information to fight it at their own level. The tech giant has created a separate website which contains only authentic information sourced from the World Health Organization (WHO, US’ Centre for Disease Control (CDC) and local health authorities across the globe, so that people do not get misinformed about the diseases.