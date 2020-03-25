Coronavirus Outbreak: Instagram launches new co-watching feature to unite relatives, friends virtually

The new feature has been termed “co-watching” where users can form a virtual group on their phones via video call and enjoy the stream of the instagram stories together.

Social distancing and confining ourselves in our homes have become the two mantras essential to stop the onslaught of the deadly Coronavirus. From emotional persuasions to using police baton, leaders of the world are trying to convince to make people stay at their home. Aiding the efforts of the government in helping people stay put at their homes, Instagram has added a new feature to help people interact with their friends and relatives on the application.

The new feature has been termed “co-watching” where users can form a virtual group on their phones via video call and enjoy the stream of the instagram stories together. New stickers have also been added by the Facebook owned company with the help of which people can share information and updates related to the Coronavirus. Some of the most interesting stickers include reminders to wash hands frequently, sanitising your surroundings and maintaining social distancing. However, the most excitin feature launched by the app by far is the co-watching feature which banks on the video-chat technology and upgrades it to the live streaming of the instagram feed.

For starting the feature, users have to click on the video chat option in the Direct inbox and then initiate a video call. Once the users have established the video-call connection among a group of friends, users have to click on the photo icon on the bottom left of the interface. This is how users will be able to view the liked, shared or even suggested photos and videos on the app.

In a bid to differentiate the authentic content and information about the Coronavirus on the internet, the app has provided all the users an option which will take them only to authentic information available on the app from top world health experts and bodies. The option for accessing only the authentic information will appear on the extreme top of the application. Instagram is not the only social media platform that is taking urgent measures to tackle the spate of misinformation circulating on the internet. Platforms like Facebook and Whatsapp are also making many changes on their interface.