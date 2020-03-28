Coronavirus outbreak: Houseparty in the time of social distancing? It’s all possible

Houseparty is currently ranking number one on Google Play Store and number four on Apple App Store.

A social networking application has topped the charts among many social applications, including Tiktok and Facebook. Face to face chat application Houseparty has been trending a lot considering many countries have put lockdown in the wake of increasing Coronavirus cases. However, video calling applications are still under delivery applications. According to a report by Sensor Tower, more than 400k downloads took place in the month of February alone and the application has beaten all the video calling apps in March as well.

The application is currently ranking number one on Google Play Store and number four on Apple App Store. The game has been trending in Spain, Portugal, Argentina, Peru, Belgium, the UK, Austria and Chile. It is to note that the application was launched in 2016 and has not seen this kind of spike in downloads before.

Source: Sensor Tower

How does Houseparty work?

Houseparty is different from other video calling applications. One does not call people to chat via video. If a user’s friend is only using the app, he or she can simply drop in to the room and start a video chat. Many users and their friends can join one room and have a conversation. However, this application is more than video chatting. People can also select games like Trivia, HeadsUp among others to entertain themselves. Users also get notification when their friends open the application and enter the house. Could be a privacy nightmare for many, but usage patterns suggest people are really warming up to Houseparty.

Meanwhile, another video conferencing application, Zoom has also been trending just like Houseparty. It is mainly used for office work and meetings. Many people are using it as a means while working from home. It is to note that since the lockdown has been announced, there is an increase in the number of people working from home and therefore, usage of Zoom has also spiked suddenly.