Coronavirus outbreak: Here are the best apps to use while working and staying at home, according to Apple

Find out which apps Apple has shortlisted. (Image: Reuters)

While health authorities across the globe have asked people to go into self-quarantine and organisations have told employees to work from home, technology giant Apple’s App Store has compiled a hoard of apps for staying and working from home. In order to make quarantine time easier for people, App Store tweeted its Editors List for Apps for Working and Staying at Home.

The Editor’s list includes 12 categories for different apps that a person in quarantine or while working from home might require. These categories are: