Coronavirus outbreak: Here are the best apps to use while working and staying at home, according to Apple

While health authorities across the globe have asked people to go into self-quarantine and organisations have told employees to work from home, technology giant Apple’s App Store has compiled a hoard of apps for staying and working from home. In order to make quarantine time easier for people, App Store tweeted its Editors List for Apps for Working and Staying at Home.
The Editor’s list includes 12 categories for different apps that a person in quarantine or while working from home might require. These categories are:
- Learn and study from home: The list includes various apps which will aid children in studying while they are at home. Some of the apps are Google Classroom, Quizlet, Khan Academy and Coursera. Using these apps, the children won’t have to miss out on education due to the global health pandemic.
- Keep in touch with loved ones: This category includes various social media applications so that while people are unable to meet in person, they can still stay connected. The list includes applications like Apple’s video chatting app Facetime, photo sharing platform Snapchat, Skype, WhatsApp and WeChat.
- Connect with your coworkers: While several organisations have resorted to mandatory work from home, they still need to coordinate among themselves for smooth workflow. This category includes apps like Microsoft Teams, Slack, GoToMeeting and Crew Messaging and Scheduling for smooth remote operations in organisations.
- Browse breaking headlines: For those who wish to keep themselves updated with the happenings around the world while being cooped inside, the App Store list includes various news outlets. Washington Post, New York Times, Reuters and The Guardian are a few of the news apps listed in the category.
- Listen to the news: Not everyone wants to necessarily read the news. For them, the App Store has created a list of apps through which they can listen to the news, like TuneIn Radio, Apple Podcasts, Listle and BBC iPlayer Radio.
- Work out at home: As gyms and all other workout facilities have also been shut down, for people wanting to continue their exercise routine, App Store has shortlisted some apps. Wakeout!, Nike Training Club, Sweat and Jillian Michaels Fitness App are some of those listed.
- Your meditation station: Mediation is an effective tool to calm down the mind and have mental relaxation and peace. For guided meditation while at home, some of the apps shortlisted by Apple are Shine, Balance, Headspace and Calm.
- Soothing sounds to relax to: Another way to relax the mind and for aid in sleeping peacefully, some apps offer soothing music. Apps shortlisted under this category include Relax Melodies, Endel, Portal and Doze. Using these apps, one can ease their restlessness and fall asleep.
- Yoga for everyone: Apps like Asana Rebel, Yoga and Meditation by Glo, Yoga Studio and Pocket Yoga form the list for those who love to do Yoga to relax or to remain in shape.
- Navigate your emotions: Writing down your feelings and thoughts is considered to be one of the healthiest ways of dealing with your emotions. Apple has compiled a list of apps which offer journals for users to write in, including Reflectly, Moodnotes, Daylio Journal and Reflect.
- Grocery shopping made easy: To discourage people from going grocery shopping, Apple has compiled a list of apps where users can order groceries online. Boxed, Instacart, Target and Amazon Prime Now are some of the apps listed.
- Find your new go-to recipes: To aid people in cooking and eating healthy while they have been advised to stay at home, App Store has included cooking recipe apps like Food Network Kitchen, Tastemade, Project Foodie and Tasty.
