Coronavirus outbreak: Apple’s annual Worldwide Developers Conference under global virus threat

Apple’s annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) may be the next ‘major’ tech event to suffer a setback, or cancellation, in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. Apple usually holds WWDC in June every year but it may be forced to either cancel it or postpone it, this year. According to a report in The Verge, the cancellation may take place following a guideline from the Public Health Department of Santa Clara County to all tech giants in its neighbourhood to cancel their big events and avoid non-essential travel.

The guidelines are aimed at all tech companies based in the cities of Santa Clara Country, California such as Cupertino, Mountain View, Palo Alto, and San Jose. Apple is headquartered in Cupertino, California and therefore speculations are rife that the world’s most profitable mobile company will call off its marquee WWDC developer event.

Apple has not announced dates for WWDC 2020 yet, but Apple usually holds its developer conference in the month of June every year where it showcases the next version of the iOS, the mobile operating system that drives the company’s iPhones. The company also reveals the details of new software that will be functional on its premiere products such as Macs, Apple Watch and iPads.

WWDC is Apple’s most prominent event of the year and quite popular among its users and tech-loving population of the world as it allows thousands of technology developers across the world to get a first-hand experience of its newest technology. Apple uses the lottery option to enable most of its tech developers with the WWDC tickets. The ticket price for the WWDC 2019 was set at $1599 (approximately Rs 1,18,395).

Apple not alone

Apple will not be alone in the long list of tech companies forced to cancel their events this year in the aftermath of the coronavirus outbreak. Google has already cancelled its biggest event of the year, aka Google I/O 2020 due to the virus scare. The event was scheduled to take place between May 12 to May 14 at the Mountainview headquarters of Google.

Social media major Facebook has called off its on-ground F8, its annual developer conference – instead it will have locally hosted events, videos and live-streamed content. The conference is slated to start on May 5th and end on the next day.

The Mobile World Congress, one of the biggest shows for global phone makers was called off by its organiser, the GSM Association in the wake of coronavirus concerns after major exhibitors such as LG, ZTE, Ericsson, Amazon, Nvidia, Sony, and TCL had pulled out of the show.