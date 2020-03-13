Coronavirus outbreak: After Google, Microsoft cancels its biggest event of the year

The company has reiterated its top priority of keeping it safe for its community.

The Coronavirus outbreak which now has been declared as a pandemic by the WHO has dealt another blow to yet another tech giant. This time, at the receiving end of the highly infectious virus, is Microsoft’s Build developer conference. The software giant had planned to hold its annual developer conference in Seattle from May 19th to May 21st, but now as the Coronavirus has made a mess in the United States, Microsoft has decided to make it a digital event.

The company has reiterated its top priority of keeping it safe for its community which comprises engineers and developers. The company has moved in with the decision in wake of health recommendations listed by the Washington state administration. The company has expressed optimism that the move to bring its whole ecosystem of developers on a digital platform will help developers to connect and code better for the growth of the company.

Despite its limitation that it takes place for developers, the Build event is one of Microsoft’s biggest news events of a year. The Satya Nadela-governed Microsoft holds the Build event to provide a platform for the developers to preview the latest changes to Windows, Office, and other software and services. The event the year holds special value as the company is likely to reveal its plans on dual-screen devices for both the Android and Windows 10X platform.

Earlier, Google had cancelled its biggest event of the year, the I/O developer conference in the wake of the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. The Google I/O 2020 was slated to start on May 12and finish on May 14 at Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, California. Unlike Microsoft, Google still has not revealed if they will reduce the event to a digital event. Before cancelling the I/O developer conference, Google had cancelled its Cloud Next on-ground event in San Francisco as well. However, the company has said that the event will take place online for its developers.