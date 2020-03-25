Coronavirus lockdown: Xiaomi Mi 10, Realme Narzo 10 and Narzo 10A India launch postponed indefinitely

Both the brands were building up considerable hype on social media platforms ahead of D-day.

Xiaomi and Realme have postponed their upcoming product launches in India to comply with the government of India’s 21-day lockdown to curb the spread of novel coronavirus. Realme was supposed to launch the ‘affordable’ Narzo series in India on March 26, while Xiaomi was scheduled to launch its ‘flagship’ Mi 10 phone on March 31. Both the brands were building up considerable hype on social media platforms ahead of D-day but they’ve now decided to postpone their online-only keynote events ‘indefinitely’ in the wake of the coronavirus lockdown.

“After careful deliberation, we have taken the decision to postpone the launch of Xiaomi’s flagship Mi 10 in India, which was scheduled on 31st March, 2020. We are evaluating the situation and will release a revised launch date soon,” Xiaomi India said in a prepared statement given out to the media.

Separately, Realme said, “following the announcement made by our Honourable Prime Minister yesterday, and after careful consideration, realme has decided to suspend all upcoming launches including realme Narzo series, which was scheduled for an online launch on March 26, at 12:30 PM.”

Realme had already confirmed – before the 21-day nationwide lockdown was imposed – that the novel coronavirus outbreak would impact supplies. As such, it did not reveal a sale window for its upcoming Narzo series, which is set to consist of two models – the Narzo 10 and Narzo 10A. Usually, Realme hosts pre-order sales where it urges potential buyers to reserve a unit in advance, but the Narzos series did not get such a treatment – expectedly owing to the current scenario. The Realme Narzo 10 and Narzo 10A were supposed to go on sale via Flipkart (and Realme’s own online store) post launch, but the Walmart-owned e-retail website has already suspended all its core ecommerce services soon after the lockdown went into effect.

Xiaomi had already confirmed that it would import the Mi 10 to India – and not make it in India, as it usually does with most of its devices. This made launching and making the Mi 10 available for sale even more challenging. The same reason why it had already announced that it would start taking pre-orders for the phone on launch day, March 31, post 3PM, itself. But even if it would have managed to have units ready in advance, selling them in the midst of the lockdown wouldn’t have been possible, at least until April 14. Xiaomi has also suspended all manufacturing and offline sales to comply with the 21-day lockdown in India.

Previously, Vivo had also postponed the launch of its upcoming Vivo V19 in India until further notice.