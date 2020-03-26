Coronavirus lockdown: MTNL offering 1-month free access to corporate servers to enable smooth work from home

MTNL usually charges Rs 2,000-Rs 2,500 per connection for such an access.

Employees of MTNL’s corporate customers using its broadband connection can now avail access to their company’s servers at home free of cost. State-run telecom operator MTNL on Thursday announced that it will provide 1-month free access to corporate servers to encourage work from home in the wake of the 21-day nationwide lockdown to curb novel coronavirus.

This essentially means that employees of companies that subscribe to MTNL’s corporate servers and use its broadband connection can also use these servers at home, thereby limiting – or in some cases, even doing away with – the need for being in office for ‘specific’ tasks dependent on them. This also means, these employees will be able to carry out these tasks in a safe and secure ‘server’ environment, something that could be a problem when using private/public solutions at home.

MTNL will be offering this for free for a month, the telco has announced. MTNL usually charges Rs 2,000-Rs 2,500 per connection for such an access.

“Many organisations have their main server on MTNL MPLS Network. Employees of such organisations who have MTNL Broadband can be enabled with MTNL VPNoBB (Virtual Private Network Over Broadband). Through this, they can access their office servers. This will be a secure medium,” MTNL Chairman and Managing Director Sunil Kumar was quoted by PTI as saying.

“Using this, corporate employees can do all the works for which otherwise they have to come to office. It will be just extension of office up to their home. No access limitations. MTNL will be extending this facility for one month without any additional charge, just to enable smooth work from home.”

Elsewhere, MTNL is also offering double data in all its broadband plans of landline and mobile for a month in Delhi and Mumbai. The telecom operator is also doing away with installation charges for new customers who opt for a copper cable based connection.