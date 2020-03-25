Coronavirus lockdown: Keep calm, you can still order these 5 ‘essential’ things on Amazon

Amazon is not taking orders for products that belong to low priority categories.

Coronavirus Lockdown: Ensuring supplies at the time of nationwide lockdown is a top priority, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asserted while addressing the country. Therefore, private players are doing their bit to make sure that for the next 21 days, when people stay in their homes, they have all the essentials. One such step is taken by Amazon, where the e-commerce giant will be delivering products in five categories for customers. The products that anyone is ordering should belong to these categories.

Amazon’s 5 high priority category

Packaged food

Household Staples

Hygiene

Personal Safety

Healthcare

The move came in effect from March 24. “We continue to work with concerned government authorities to ensure on-ground support that will enable us to offer a more expanded selection to fulfil customer needs,” said Amazon in its blog. The company will be following both central and state government guidelines. It has also said that they will inform customers about resuming their normal operations whenever they do.

The company, in its blog, has said that they are not taking orders for products that belong to low priority categories and Amazon has also disabled shipments for such products. For those who have already ordered products from low priority categories, Amazon has given an option to cancel their purchase and take the refund from the company.

To serve our customers' most urgent needs while also ensuring safety of our associates, we are prioritizing (with immediate effect) all our resources to serve products that are currently high priority. Stay safe! https://t.co/EcUrw9D9gJ — Amit Agarwal (@AmitAgarwal) March 24, 2020

Global Senior VP and Head for Amazon India Amit Agarwal took to Twitter to address the new change and informed people that the company will be prioritising products that are an absolute necessity. “We recognize these are hard decisions that may impact some of our sellers’ business – we appreciate their understanding and continue to work for ways to enable small businesses to meet customer requirements during this time,” the company said.

Meanwhile, in India, as the positive Coronavirus cases reached 500, the central government has announced a complete lockdown for 21 days (till April 14) where people are asked not to leave their house. All shops that do not sell essentials for everyday use, have also been asked to remain shut.