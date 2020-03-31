Coronavirus lockdown: Internet Archive now lets you read over 1.4 Million copyrighted e-books for free

Internet Archives have access to 2.5 million public domain books that can be fully downloaded and do not require any waitlist to view.

As the people across the world remain quarantined in their house, an American digital library Internet Archive has taken an initiative to help entertain them at home with 1.4 million books. According to a blog post by the Internet Archive they have opened a National Emergency Library where 1.4 million ebooks will be available for free for people across countries until June 30 this year. It has been created at a time when students are indoors to keep the Coronavirus at bay. The step has been taken in order to provide easy access to students who are in need of research materials.

As the emergency library is created, waitlists for books have also been suspended, the blog said. Thus, students can now borrow books without joining any waitlist. Previously, the Internet Archive used to borrow copies to students for a limited amount of time. However, under the unprecedented circumstances, every researcher in the world can freely access the copies and research material as they cannot physically access a library. “This ensures that students will have access to assigned readings and library materials that the Internet Archive has digitized for the remainder of the US academic calendar,” the blog read.

The books available in this library are brought from Phillips Academy Andover, Marygrove College, and Trent University’s collections. Apart from this, there are about a million books that were donated by other libraries. Apart from the emergency library, Internet Archives have access to 2.5 million public domain books that can be fully downloaded and do not require any waitlist to view.

“The library system, because of our national emergency, is coming to aid those that are forced to learn at home, ” said Brewster Kahle, Digital Librarian of the Internet Archive. “This was our dream for the original Internet coming to life: the Library at everyone’s fingertips,” he added.