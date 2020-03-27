Coronavirus outbreak: How Netflix and Spotify are supporting the global creative community in this unprecedented crisis

The novel coronavirus is a great equaliser. It affects anyone and everyone. (Photo credit: Reuters)

The novel coronavirus is a great equaliser. It affects anyone and everyone. And the only way out, for now, is to stay in and stay safe – that’s again true for anyone and everyone. But staying in may not be a viable option for many around the world. As governments around the world figure out ways to support the less-privileged in these challenging times, brands like Netflix and Spotify are also now joining in to ensure their global community of creatives is taken care of.

While Netflix has created a $100 million relief fund to aid creatives impacted by the coronavirus outbreak, Spotify is joining hands with several verified organisations that offer financial relief to those in the music community most in need around the world through the Spotify COVID-19 Music Relief project.

Hundreds of thousands of creatives around the world have been left without jobs as production on one of the biggest shows and films–including Netflix originals–has come to a halt in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. Things could be even worse for small budget and independent projects. Netflix says a big chunk of its $100 million relief fund will go toward supporting laid-off crew members – electricians, carpenters and drivers, many of whom are paid hourly wages and work on a project-to-project basis.

“The COVID-19 crisis is devastating for many industries, including the creative community. Almost all television and film production has now ceased globally — leaving hundreds of thousands of crew and cast without jobs,” Ted Sarandos, chief content officer at Netflix said in a statement. “This community has supported Netflix through the good times, and we want to help them through these hard times, especially while governments are still figuring out what economic support they will provide.”

Netflix will donate $15 million (of the fund) to non-profit organisations dedicated to providing emergency relief to crew and cast who’ve been left without jobs in countries–across Europe, Latin America and Asia–with a large production base.

“We are only as strong as the people we work with and Netflix is fortunate to be able to help those hardest hit in our industry through this challenging time,” Sarandos added.

Spotify has launched the Spotify COVID-19 Music Relief project.

Spotify has meanwhile launched the Spotify COVID-19 Music Relief project partnering with MusiCares, PRS Foundation, and Help Musicians, to raise up to $10 million to aid creatives in the music community most impacted by the novel coronavirus. Spotify is also launching a new feature for artists that would allow them to directly raise funds from fans for either themselves, another artist in need, or for a separate initiative of their choice.

“Combatting the impact of this pandemic on the music industry will take a massive global effort, and we are working quickly to assemble and optimize these new resources,” Spotify said in a statement.