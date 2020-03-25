Coronavirus lockdown: Government of India joins Telegram to provide accurate COVID-19 info, here’s how you can join

The Telegram group is aimed at not only being used to dispel rumours but also an official government communication channel by which authorities can contact the masses.

With a nationwide lockdown in place, the probability of the spread of misinformation and fake news has heightened. In order to dispel rumours and misinformation about the spread of the virus, the government has made an official Telegram group named “MyGov Corona News Desk.” After the announcement of country wide lockdown was made by PM Modi, information about the disruption of food and vegetable supply and hoarding of items is spreading like wildfire. The new Telegram group is aimed at not only being used to dispel rumours but also an official government communication channel by which authorities can contact the masses. Days before, a similar attempt was made by the government when it created a group on WhatsApp.

The Telegram channel was started at midnight on March 22, hours before the Janata curfew was imposed by the government on Sunday. What makes the Telegram group different from the Whatsapp group is its interface where people will only be able to read the government updates and not be able to ask queries and questions. This way the group will only have the most vital messages shared by various government authorities devoid of the repetitive queries raised by people. Users who are already there on the Telegram platform may search online for the link of the Telegram group and join the group. People who are not at present a part of the Telegram platform will need to download the app from the playstore and install the application on their phones.

The group has so far shared important guidelines shared by the government about the spread of the virus. Videos of health experts informing about essential precautions and busting myths associated with the virus are also being shared by the authorities. Regular updates on the state of transport in the country and other measures taken by the government are also being posted on the group.