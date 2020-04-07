Coronavirus Lockdown: Airtel, Dish TV and Tata Sky provide free access to special channels

Major DTH companies including Airtel Digital TV, Dish T.V and Tata Sky have come up with offers of free service channels for their customers.

In line with most service providers, Direct to Home (DTH) television channel service providers have also come up with offers and free services in order to make people stay at home in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. Major DTH companies including Airtel Digital TV, Dish T.V and Tata Sky have come up with offers of free service channels for their customers. While Airtel Digital TV and Dish TV have provided free access to four service channels each, Tata Sky has gone steps ahead and offered the access of 10 service channels free of cost. The free access to these channels will last until the last day of the nationwide lockdown- April 14.

The channels are oriented for different age groups with varied sets of interests. For cooking enthusiasts, Airtel T.V has offered Aapki Rasoi. On the other hand, Airtel CuriosityStream has been thrown open for those who are keen to learn about space science, flora and fauna and other science-based shows. A special channel has been made accessible for dance enthusiasts named Let’s Dance. For old people who are most vulnerable to the danger of the pandemic and who do not have much access to the internet OTt platforms, the company has come up with Seniors’ TV.

Focusing more on children, Dish TV has come up with two exclusive service channels for kids named Kids Active Rhymes and Kids Active Toons. An exclusive channel named Fitnes Active has been provided to encourage people towards core physical exercise. A milder version of Fitness Active has been provided for senior citizens in the form of Ayushmaan Active.

An assorted collection of different varieties and diversities has been made available by Tata Sky for its customers. The channels range from Dance Studio to Vedic Maths to a Beauty channel. A total of 10 different channels provides varied content according to the age and interest of the viewer.

The efforts by the DTH companies are in line with the government efforts to convince more and more people to stay at home. The government broadcaster Doordarshan is also running a repeat telecast of Ramayana, Mahabharat and other old classic series to hold people in their homes.