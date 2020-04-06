Coronavirus lockdown: AI to solve definition problem as Indians consume more data

The online gaming segment, in terms of users, registered an increase of 11% during this period.

TV audience measurement body, BARC, on Thursday said that television viewership had increased 11% to 622 million viewers between March 21-27 when compared to January 11-31, 2020. The online gaming segment, in terms of users, registered an increase of 11% during this period. The time spent increased 26% to over three hours (191 minutes) from 151 minutes in the pre-Covid period. While Indians have been consuming more data, this is also putting stress on data providers.

In fact, Europe requested Netflix and Amazon to switch to standard definition from high definition content, India also has made these requests. While platforms have complied, for now, start-ups have an ingenious solution to the problem, where the use of artificial intelligence can help companies achieve this. Myelin Foundry, a deep tech company, may have an answer. Gopichand Katragadda, founder and CEO, Myelin Foundry explains how Myelin can make SD content look like HD and save 40% storage space.

How can AI help scale up standard definition to high definition?

This is done using a technique called artificial intelligence on edge. This is the last stop before stream hits the screen. Katragadda explains that artificial intelligence, in this case, converts the incoming video in to an upscaled video. So, an SD video (720p) can be converted into high definition output of 1080p. AI adds several layers of computation to the video to do this. It works on every pixel, changing six pixels on x-axis and six-pixels on y. Based on the context, AI can also change the colour of the pixel and the value of the video frame.

Does this apply to only video or live content as well?

As the technology incorporates AI on edge and can work at high speeds (several gflops), it can be used for all purposes like videoconferencing, gaming, user-generated content, virtual reality and augmented reality. For 30fps videos, which is the standard for standard video and sports, there is no lag in streaming due to the high speed of AI processing.

What is fps, and why does it matter?

The rate at which content is streamed is called frames per second. The higher the frames per second, the more fluidic the content is going to be. The standard TV rate is 30 frames per second. Phones these days can go up to 120 fps, which is beneficial in the case of gaming, as it gives a better viewing experience. Myelin says they will be able to do 120 fps only by 2021.

What is the difference in video size and quality?

Given that Myelin’s software can scale up a 180p video into a 1080p video, of course, quality is not the same as a 720p to 1080p conversion, it saves 40% space. The main changes are to the quality though. The minimum quality increase is 40%. The buffer ratio, in this case, is zero. So, a 500 MB video can be compressed to 100 MB, saving a lot of space for the content providers.