Coronavirus: Google Assistant to help you wash your hands better

Coronavirus: With the coronavirus outbreak endangering everyone across the globe, it has become necessary to follow the directives given by the health authorities. Taking the precautions can help prevent the spread of the virus. One of the most important precautions that one is required to take during the outbreak is to wash their hands at regular intervals and with thoroughness, for 20 to 30 seconds.

During this time, to help users time whether they are washing their hands for at least the proper duration, Google has added a command to their Google Assistant using which a user can command Google to help them wash their hands. The command triggers a 19-line long song which lasts for 40 minutes. The song will also encourage families to maintain their hygiene and wash hands for the World Health Organisation-recommended time limit.

Before this, Google had made a Google Doodle which honoured Hungary-based Physician Dr. Ignaz Semmelweis, who has been attributed to be the first person to have understood the importance of washing hands, which could prevent the spread of diseases. Upon clicking the doodle, a 50-second video plays which shows the correct way of washing hands, which has become especially necessary during the coronavirus outbreak.

This is one of the many ways in which Google has been trying to spread awareness regarding the coronavirus pandemic. Apart from this, Google has also been working on a website which would contain all facts about the virus from authentic sources like the US’ Centre for Disease Control (CDC) and World Health Organisation (WHO). Moreover, Google’s products like Search, Maps and YouTube have been helping users get information about the disease.

The company has also started displaying an SOS alert whenever someone searches for coronavirus, and has prioritised CDC, WHO and local health authorities’ websites so that they are the first ones a user looks at, in an attempt to spread authentic information.