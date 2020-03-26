Coronavirus effect: Smartphone, consumer appliance companies extend product warranties

Service team will be available remotely to help the customers with their service queries through multiple channels including WhatsApp , Live chat support and Haier customer care phone number. (Reuters)

Smartphone companies Honor, Oppo and Realme on Thursday extended warranty of their products that were due to expire during the lockdown period. Consumer appliance firm Haier also announced extension of product warranty.

“Honor today (Thursday) announced that it is extending the warranty period till June 30, 2020, for all Honor phones, wearables, headsets and accessories whose warranties expire between March 21 and June 21, 2020,” Honor said in a statement.

The company said the step has been taken as a gesture of good faith and accountability to ensure seamless service to its users and to support the consumers while meeting their requirements during this time of uncertainty caused by the coronavirus outbreak.

Oppo also extended the warranties on smartphones and accessories, including charger, data cable and earphones, and even the internal battery that were due to expire after March 23. “Oppo customers can avail the offer warranty extension for products purchased from authorized offline and online platforms whose validity expires post March 23, 2020, till further notice,” the company said.

Realme also said it has decided to extend the warranty on devices till May 31, which was to expire between March 20 and April 30. Haier has extended warranty on all its products expiring in March and April 2020, will be further extended to two months after the lockdown is lifted.

The company said its service team will be available remotely to help the customers with their service queries through multiple channels including WhatsApp, Live chat support and Haier customer care phone number. “We are taking all necessary measures to combat the influence of the present situation on the ground and want to ensure relentless support to our customers,” Haier Appliances India President Eric Braganza said.