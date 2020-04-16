Corona Striker: Taming COVID-19 virus virtually, the Fynd way

The Covid-19 social awareness messages are weaved in throughout the game to communicate healthy self-care practices to the player.

Games are excellent at capturing the attention of diverse groups and can have a lasting impact, says Farooq Adam, co-founder at Fynd. Early this week, this fashion e-commerce portal launched a new cross-platform game, called Corona Striker, to create social awareness about COVID-19 and engage people amidst lockdown. In this game, the player battles with the virus monster to prevent the infection from taking over the world. The COVID-19 social awareness messages are weaved in throughout the game to communicate healthy self-care practices to the player.

The Corona Striker game has been conceptualised as part of Fynd’s ‘Save the World’ social initiative to spread awareness about COVID-19 disease. The cross-platform game promises to bring some fun into our lives during this gloomy time. “With Corona Striker, we are sharing socially relevant information in an appealing framework to encourage more people to practice social distancing, and to stay safe and healthy,” the co-founder says.

Internet advertisements are usually part of the game experience. But Fynd’s Corona Striker is completely ad-free. The Applied Machine Learning (AML) team at Fynd came up with the concept of Corona Striker. The team works on building AI-based systems for Fynd and has launched products such as EraseBG, GlamAR, etc. that re-imagine e-commerce and retail.

Corona Striker is available at https://coronastriker.gofynd.com/and supports desktop/mobile web view and Android. The game is also live on the MyJio App. Put simply, if you dream of saving the world, now is your chance.