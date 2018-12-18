Coolpad to launch three ‘Mega’-series smartphones on Thursday

By: | Published: December 18, 2018 6:07 PM

Chinese smartphone maker Coolpad on Tuesday said that it will launch three "Mega" series smartphones in India on Thursday.

Earlier, the company has launched “Mega 5A” smartphone with an aspect ratio of 18:9 in the country for Rs 6,999 in mid-August.

Chinese smartphone maker Coolpad on Tuesday said that it will launch three “Mega” series smartphones in India on Thursday.

“We are pleased to share the news that Coolpad is looking forward to make a strong comeback in the Indian market and is all set to extend the Mega series of smartphones,” Coolpad said in a statement.

“Coolpad will be launching three Mega series smartphones in India on December 20, to expand the offline exclusives smartphone range in India,” it added.

Earlier, the company has launched “Mega 5A” smartphone with an aspect ratio of 18:9 in the country for Rs 6,999 in mid-August.

The company marketed the device as an “India exclusive” smartphone.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. TECHNOLOGY
  4. Coolpad to launch three ‘Mega’-series smartphones on Thursday
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Shaktikanta Das assumes charge as RBI Governor in less than 48 hours of Urjit Patel stepping down
A New Beginning
Shaktikanta Das assumes charge as RBI Governor in less than 48 hours of Urjit Patel stepping down
Who is Shaktikanta Das? Meet the new RBI governor replacing Urjit Patel
Who is Shaktikanta Das? Meet the new RBI governor replacing Urjit Patel
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das faces long to-do list in new job
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das faces long to-do list in new job
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition