Coolpad to launch three ‘Mega’-series smartphones on Thursday

Earlier, the company has launched “Mega 5A” smartphone with an aspect ratio of 18:9 in the country for Rs 6,999 in mid-August.

Chinese smartphone maker Coolpad on Tuesday said that it will launch three “Mega” series smartphones in India on Thursday.

“We are pleased to share the news that Coolpad is looking forward to make a strong comeback in the Indian market and is all set to extend the Mega series of smartphones,” Coolpad said in a statement.

“Coolpad will be launching three Mega series smartphones in India on December 20, to expand the offline exclusives smartphone range in India,” it added.

The company marketed the device as an “India exclusive” smartphone.