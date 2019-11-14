Coolpad Cool 5 review: Cool device for next-gen users

Cool 5 comes in Gradient Blue (our trial unit), Gradient Gold and Midnight Blue.

A 6.22-inch HD+ display with Dewdrop screen that offers a good viewing experience, smooth performance with fairly long-lasting battery life, decent cameras – that’s Cool 5 for you. The latest Android phone from China-based Coolpad drew a good response during the recently-concluded festive season, primarily for its high-end features on an aggressive price point of Rs. 7,999.

Cool 5 comes in Gradient Blue (our trial unit), Gradient Gold and Midnight Blue. Out of the box, the new Coolpad device is housed within a stylish, elegant body and boasts a clean yet striking finish. It is stylish in looks and features a large 6.22-inch HD+ 19:9 Dewdrop display with full lamination, multi-touch and 2.5D Glass. Weighing 145g, it makes for a lightweight, portable and highly convenient device.

I have been using this Coolpad phone for over two weeks now and its speed and processing power have left me amazed. The phone delivers a smooth and seamless experience, whether you are watching the latest YouTube snack videos, streaming a movie, or listening to music through the device’s crisp speakers. In fact, the combination of good quality audio with a vibrant 6.22-inch HD screen makes the Cool 5 perfect for catching up on the latest Amazon Prime movie or streaming the next big viral video.

Performance is smooth and battery life-long, and the camera takes decent photos. Its processor, coupled with 4GB of RAM should be more than sufficient to launch apps, play games, and browse the Web without any hiccups. All in all, Cool 5 is a worthy pick in the sub-Rs. 10,000 category.