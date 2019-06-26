Coolpad Cool 3 Plus variants launched with 5.71-inch display; check price, specifications

Coolpad has launched the successor of the Cool 3 in India.

Coolpad has launched the successor of the Cool 3 in India. Just like its predecessor, the Coolpad Cool 3 Plus comes as a budget smartphone with a dewdrop display. Coolpad Cool 3 Plus smartphone has been launched in two variants with 2GB RAM + 16GB and 3GB RAM + 32GB storage options. It features a 13-megapixel camera and a fingerprint sensor. The smartphone maker has entered into partnership with Amazon.in for the sale of their new product which will be available from July 2.

Coolpad Cool 3 Plus price in India

The Cool 3 Plus’ 2GB RAM + 16GB variant has been priced at Rs 5,999 while the 3GB model comes with a price tag of Rs 6,499. Available in Cherry Black and Ocean Blue colour options, both variants of Coolpad Cool 3 Plus will go on sale at Amazon.in, beginning July 2.

Coolpad Cool 3 Plus specifications, features

The Coolpad Cool 3 Plus has a 5.71-inch dewdrop display bearing an HD+ screen resolution and an aspect ratio of 19:9. The smartphone is powered by a quad-core MediaTek Helio A22 (MT6761) SoC processor, paired with 2GB and 3GB options and runs on Android 9 Pie. Both the variants have expandable memory via microSD card.

Among connectivity options, the Coolpad Cool 3 Plus includes 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, and a Micro-USB port.

The smartphone includes accelerometer, ambient light sensor, magnetometer, a proximity sensor and a fingerprint sensor at the back. It packs a 3,000mAh battery.

For selfie lovers, the Coolpad Cool 3 Plus features an 8-megapixel camera at the front. For photos and videos, the smartphone has a 13-megapixel camera at the back and is paired with an LED flash.

The key specifications of Cool 3 Plus include quad-core MediaTek Helio A22 SoC, 4G LTE connectivity and USB OTG support. It has a slim design with a 8.2 mm thickness.